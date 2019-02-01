Knicks Fans Chant 'We Want Kyrie' During Celtics Game Amid Rumored Unrest

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks fans have already begun their recruitment of Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics guard was seemingly the most popular player in Madison Square Garden on Friday night despite representing the road team. The fans even serenaded him with a "We Want Kyrie" chant during the game:

Irving can become a free agent this summer if he declines his $21.3 million player option for 2019-20, and it no longer seems like a guarantee he will re-sign with Boston.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to do what's best for me and my career," the All-Star said before Friday's 113-99 victory, per Barbara Barker of Newsday.

Sam Amick of The Athletic also reported it's possible the Knicks could sign both Kevin Durant and Irving this summer thanks to the newly created cap room from Thursday's Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Although it's a long time until July 1, when Irving will officially become a free agent, the Knicks fans have made their preference clear.