Knicks Fans Chant 'We Want Kyrie' During Celtics Game Amid Rumored Unrest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NY FEBRUARY 1: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against the New York Knicks on February 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks fans have already begun their recruitment of Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics guard was seemingly the most popular player in Madison Square Garden on Friday night despite representing the road team. The fans even serenaded him with a "We Want Kyrie" chant during the game:

  1. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  2. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  3. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  4. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  5. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  6. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  7. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  8. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  9. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  10. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  11. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  12. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  13. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  14. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  15. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  16. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  17. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  18. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  19. Happy 30th to KD!

  20. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

Right Arrow Icon

Irving can become a free agent this summer if he declines his $21.3 million player option for 2019-20, and it no longer seems like a guarantee he will re-sign with Boston.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to do what's best for me and my career," the All-Star said before Friday's 113-99 victory, per Barbara Barker of Newsday.

Sam Amick of The Athletic also reported it's possible the Knicks could sign both Kevin Durant and Irving this summer thanks to the newly created cap room from Thursday's Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Although it's a long time until July 1, when Irving will officially become a free agent, the Knicks fans have made their preference clear.     

Related

    Kyrie, KD Wouldn't Guarantee Knicks EC Crown

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Kyrie, KD Wouldn't Guarantee Knicks EC Crown

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    New York Tabloids Already Printing Covers with Kyrie

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    New York Tabloids Already Printing Covers with Kyrie

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Will the Knicks Finally Get Their Superteam?

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Will the Knicks Finally Get Their Superteam?

    Carter Hutchison
    via The Lead Sports Media