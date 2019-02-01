Marco Silva Says Idrissa Gueye Will Focus on Everton After PSG Transfer Saga

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Everton manager Marco Silva believes Idrissa Gueye will turn his full focus back to the Toffees after missing out on a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The midfielder was heavily linked with the Ligue 1 giants in the final days of the window, with daily reports coming out of France and the Premier League side repeatedly downplaying the speculation.

Per Goal's Jamie Smith Silva believes Gueye will not sulk now that the saga is over:

"When a club like PSG has a big interest in one of our players it means we're doing a good job. The January market is really tough, because the market is open when you're playing and training.

"The board never told me the deal would be done or not. They never told me to prepare to replace him. Of course it was a good opportunity for Gana, but it's a fantastic opportunity to stay with us also.

"I know Gueye is a good professional and a fantastic boy. He likes our club, he enjoys playing in our club. When PSG comes for one player, he starts thinking about his future.

"Now it's stopped - the market has closed - I've no doubts he will be thinking about playing for Everton again."

According to Sky Sports News, the 29-year-old asked the club for a transfer. Silva admitted the Toffees turned down a bid from Les Parisiens, per Ryan Benson of Goal. There were also rumours of a second bid, which Silva denied, per Goal's James Westwood.

Most of the speculation came from the French press, but a transfer never seemed likely. Per Get French Football News, Le Parisien made it clear it wasn't going to happen:

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

PSG added Leandro Paredes to their midfield ranks but were on the lookout for more depth after Marco Verratti suffered an injury, according to Smith. They also have to deal with the Adrien Rabiot situation, as the Frenchman hasn't featured since announcing in December his intention to leave on a free transfer.

The experienced Gueye was a Ligue 1 standout at Lille before he came to England, so he could have been an excellent immediate-impact signing.

The price was a major sticking point, as Les Parisiens reportedly only offered £21.5 million for the Senegal international. Sportswriter Ian Croll thought that was far too little:

With 19 Premier League starts under his belt this season, Gueye is a key contributor for the Toffees. He sat out against Huddersfield, and Silva will undoubtedly hope he can return to the pitch with his mind at Goodison Park, rather than Paris.

If he has requested a transfer a summer move seems likely, but for now, Everton need him. The club's form has not been great in the last few weeks, and a ticket for European football already seems next to impossible to obtain.