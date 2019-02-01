La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 22 Results

Alvaro Jesus Calvo Lopez/Getty Images

Huesca claimed a much-needed victory in their fight for survival in La Liga as they beat Valladolid 4-0 at on Friday.

They remain rooted to the bottom of the table despite the result, but they've kept their slim hopes alive by reducing the gap on Rayo Vallecano to eight points.

Here are the standings following the match:

La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 21, 49, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 21, 44, +19

3. Real Madrid: 21, 39, +8

4. Sevilla: 21, 36, +14

5. Alaves: 21, 32, -2

6. Getafe: 21, 31, +7

7. Valencia: 21, 29, +4

8. Real Betis: 21, 29, -1

9. Real Sociedad: 21, 27, +1

10. Eibar: 21, 26, -4

11. Athletic Bilbao: 21, 26, -4

12. Levante: 21, 26, -8

13. Valladolid: 22, 25, -9

14. Girona: 21, 24, -5

15. Espanyol: 21, 24, -11

16. Leganes: 21, 23, -6

17. Rayo Vallecano: 21, 23, -11

18. Celta Vigo: 21, 21, -3

19. Villarreal: 21, 18, -8

20. Huesca: 22, 15, -18

Having had a header saved by Jordi Masip early on, Enric Gallego gave Huesca the lead with his first goal for the club with a left-footed strike after 19 minutes.

OptaJose provided some context to Gallego's effort:

La Liga's official Twitter account also marked the occasion for the journeyman:

Gallego had the chance to double his tally soon after but failed to hit the target, while Cucho Hernandez and Yangel Herrera were denied by Roberto Santamaria as they continued to outshine their opponents.

Huesca made their pressure count early in the second half, though, as they netted twice in the space of three minutes through Jorge Pulido and Moi Gomez.

Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano and Nacho had chances to get Valladolid back into the contest, but Ezequiel Avila sealed the win for the hosts in the 77th minute.