Manuel Neuer Suffers Hand Injury in Training, out of Bayer Leverkusen Clash

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen without Manuel Neuer on Saturday, as the Germany international has suffered a hand injury in training.

The club announced the news on Twitter:

Neuer has started all 19 Bundesliga matches this season for Bayern, and the 32-year-old's form has improved as the campaign wore on. Like many of his team-mates, he struggled early, but he hasn't conceded more than a single goal in a match since the 3-3 spectacle against Ajax in December.

Some rust was expected from the German star, who missed most of the 2017-18 season due to injury and didn't look like himself upon his return.

While the 2017-18 campaign was a disaster for Neuer and sunk Bayern's European hopes, the Bundesliga giants learned they have a reliable backup in Sven Ulreich. He did his job in both meetings with Leverkusen last season:

Fans won't be too concerned about Neuer's absence against Leverkusen, in all likelihood, but they will keep an eye on his recovery.

Bayern's tweet only referenced Saturday's contest, but the Bavarians will face in-form Liverpool on February 19. They're already short-handed due to several injuries and can't afford to face manager Jurgen Klopp and his Reds without their captain as well.

There's no reason to panic just yet, as long as Neuer's one-match absence doesn't turn into something more serious.