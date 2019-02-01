Jarvis Landry Says Browns 'Should' Trade for Antonio Brown, Sign Le'Veon Bell

David Richard/Associated Press

If Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Jarvis Landry wouldn't mind seeing his fellow AFC North stars in brown and orange.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Landry and asked him if the Cleveland Browns were going to acquire Brown and Bell this offseason. His response? "I hope so. We want to. We want to. We should."

This is not the first time Landry has publicly opined for Brown and Bell. Last month, he took to Instagram to post a photo of the trio, with the other two players leaving comments on the post:

He also teased fans by revealing he was attempting to FaceTime his buddies:

=Landry is just one year removed from being traded to the Browns after spending the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins. He made it clear early on in his tenure that he was eager to change the culture in Cleveland, and that proved to be prophetic, as the Browns rebounded from just the second 0-16 season in NFL history to go 7-8-1 this past season.

Now, it appears as though he wants the team to take the next step by adding a pair of established playmakers.

Brown has topped 100 receptions and 1,200 yards in each of the past six seasons, finding the end zone at least eight times per season during that span. He is coming off a year in which he hauled in 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.

With Pittsburgh needing Cleveland to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 to help get the Steelers into the playoffs, Brown had some fun with his jerseys, which likely pleased Landry:

His fun would soon come to an end, however, as he missed his team's must-win contest in the regular-season finale following what was reportedly a heated dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger earlier in the week.

Last month, Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that it'd be "hard to envision" Brown being on the roster come training camp and that the team will explore all of its options, other than a release.

As for Bell, the 26-year-old opted to sit out the 2018 campaign rather than play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season. He has eclipsed the 1,200-yard mark in three of his last four seasons, though.

It's not clear if Pittsburgh will tag Bell or attempt to sign him to a long-term deal this offseason. If neither happens, a bidding war could break out.

It's worth noting that the Browns' running game is in good hands, after Nick Chubb ran for 996 yards and eight scores as a rookie in 2018.

If Cleveland is interested in Brown and/or Bell, it appears to be in a good position to make a run at the stars. According to Spotrac, the Browns have the third-most cap space in the NFL heading into the offseason. One problem they could run into, though, is trying to convince the Steelers to trade Brown within the division.