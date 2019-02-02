USA vs. Costa Rica: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Gregg Berhalter will take charge of his second match as manager of the United States on Saturday as they take on Costa Rica at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.

The U.S. will be hoping to avenge their defeats to Costa Rica in the CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which contributed to their failure to reach football's biggest stage since 1986.

For Los Ticos, Gustavo Matosas will be managing his first game following his appointment in October.

Date: Saturday, February 2

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET

Berhalter's USMNT reign got off to a solid start last Sunday when he guided his side to a 3-0 win over Panama.

Djordje Mihailovic and Christian Ramirez found the net on their debuts either side of a goal from Walker Zimmerman:

Berhalter will be hoping to make it two from two, while Matosas will be equally keen to get off to a winning start with Costa Rica.

Given the timing of the friendly, international inexperience is not just limited to the dugouts.

For the U.S., no one has more than 20 caps, save for Michael Bradley (143) and Gyasi Zardes (41).

Los Ticos are in a similar situation, as they're missing the likes of Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz. From their squad, Francisco Calvo and David Guzman are the only players who went to Russia for the World Cup last year and only three others have reached double figures for international appearances.

Against Panama, seven players made their debut including San Jose Earthquakes' Nick Lima.

Goal's Ives Galarcep was impressed with his performance:

It seems he'll be involved again on Saturday, per Earthquakes reporter Robert Jonas:

As a friendly, the result itself is largely inconsequential, but the match offers the players another chance to impress Berhalter and stake a claim for future caps while the majority of the more experienced aren't in the squad.

Likewise, Costa Rica's players can do the same for Matosas.