USA vs. Costa Rica: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

USA vs. Costa Rica: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV ScheduleFebruary 2, 2019
Gregg Berhalter will take charge of his second match as manager of the United States on Saturday as they take on Costa Rica at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.
The U.S. will be hoping to avenge their defeats to Costa Rica in the CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which contributed to their failure to reach football's biggest stage since 1986.
For Los Ticos, Gustavo Matosas will be managing his first game following his appointment in October.
Date: Saturday, February 2
Time: 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes, Fox
Live Stream: Univision Now, Fox Soccer Match Pass
Odds: USA (4-7), Draw (10-3), Costa Rica (6-1)
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.
Berhalter's USMNT reign got off to a solid start last Sunday when he guided his side to a 3-0 win over Panama.
Djordje Mihailovic and Christian Ramirez found the net on their debuts either side of a goal from Walker Zimmerman:
U.S. Soccer MNT @ussoccer_mnt
The first of many. Relive the #USMNT's first dub of 2019 in 60 seconds. ⏱ https://t.co/E2BPCl5k74
Berhalter will be hoping to make it two from two, while Matosas will be equally keen to get off to a winning start with Costa Rica.
Given the timing of the friendly, international inexperience is not just limited to the dugouts.
For the U.S., no one has more than 20 caps, save for Michael Bradley (143) and Gyasi Zardes (41).
Los Ticos are in a similar situation, as they're missing the likes of Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz. From their squad, Francisco Calvo and David Guzman are the only players who went to Russia for the World Cup last year and only three others have reached double figures for international appearances.
Against Panama, seven players made their debut including San Jose Earthquakes' Nick Lima.
Goal's Ives Galarcep was impressed with his performance:
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Nick Lima is named #USMNT Man of the Match. Well deserved. He looked very sharp playing in Berhalter's system, where having dynamic and versatile fullbacks is so crucial. He can defend AND he can intelligently contribute in the attack. He has a bright national team future.
It seems he'll be involved again on Saturday, per Earthquakes reporter Robert Jonas:
Robert Jonas @robertjonas
While #USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter didn't directly say that Nick Lima would start tomorrow against Costa Rica, he did say he'll be looking to see how the #Quakes74 defender reaffirms his strong performance against Panama when he takes the field at Avaya Stadium.
As a friendly, the result itself is largely inconsequential, but the match offers the players another chance to impress Berhalter and stake a claim for future caps while the majority of the more experienced aren't in the squad.
Likewise, Costa Rica's players can do the same for Matosas.
