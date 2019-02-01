Phil Jones Discusses Manchester United Future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Impact

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

Manchester United's Norwegian caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (R) greets Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones (L) at the end of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 5, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Phil Jones has expressed his wish to sign a new contract at Manchester United and heaped praise on interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying his man-management skills and honesty stand out. 

The defender will be out of contract in the summer and told Sky Sports he wants to stay at the club:

"I'm very settled - I've been settled for a long time here.

"Ever since I walked through the door I was made to feel very welcome. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time - it's been great and long may it continue.

"Of course I do [want to stay] - it's Man Utd. This club has been part of my life for many years now. I love the club, the fans, the players.

"We'll see what happens. It's not down to me what happens."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Paul Pogba of Manchester United speaks to Phil Jones of Manchester United after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on January 29, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

On Solskjaer, Jones said the new boss has brought back the "happy times:":

"He's brought a freshness about the place. He's come in and wanted to move us forward and bring those happy times back, and I think he's done that.

"His man-management skills are very good. He'll let players know what's happening, and as players that's all you can ask for.

"You just want a manager to be honest with you, and that's exactly what he gives you."

Here's a look at the full comments:

United remain unbeaten under Solskjaer, winning all of their matches since he replaced Jose Mourinho until their last outing against Burnley. The Clarets were on their way to handing him his first loss, but a late comeback ensured he's still unbeaten.

The Red Devils have put up some fantastic numbers under Solskjaer:

The 26-year-old Jones played the full 90 minutes against Burnley and has been a regular under Solskjaer, making five starts in January. He has made nine Premier League starts in total this season.

He's been at Old Trafford since 2011 and ranks among the team's longest-serving players, but he hasn't been free of criticism and hasn't signed a new contract since 2015.

Manchester United's Norwegian caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2019.
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Injuries have been the biggest issue for the powerful and versatile defender. Per Transfermarkt.com he's had multiple stints on the sidelines in every season since the 2012-13 campaign. He's already missed time with a hamstring issue during the current season.

A good run in the coming months could earn him a contract extension, especially if he can win the faith of Solskjaer and the interim boss becomes the permanent manager in the summer.

It won't be easy for Jones and his team-mates moving forward, however:

Both Jones and his boss will be tested in the weeks ahead, and their jobs could well be on the line.

Related

    Barca's Cillessen (Calf) Out for Six Weeks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca's Cillessen (Calf) Out for Six Weeks

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    'Football Isn't PlayStation' — Juve Coach on Criticism

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Football Isn't PlayStation' — Juve Coach on Criticism

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Solskjaer: Martial Can Model Himself on Ronaldo

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Solskjaer: Martial Can Model Himself on Ronaldo

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Lingard Drops 3 New Challenges—How Many Can You Do?

    Video Play Button
    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Lingard Drops 3 New Challenges—How Many Can You Do?

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report