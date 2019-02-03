Super Bowl Performers 2019: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

Not only is the Super Bowl a showdown between two of the NFL's best teams, but the decisive game also shines the spotlight on high-profile performers from the entertainment industry.

After a memorable showing from Justin Timberlake last year, Super Bowl LIII halftime will feature Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

The event may be particularly special for Big Boi, along with pregame singers Chloe x Halle and Gladys Knight. All four artists are from Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will be played.

According to Isabel Owens of Boston.com, "America the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" will happen during the 6-6:30 p.m. ET block. Tentatively, halftime will be in the neighborhood of 8-8:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the event.

Super Bowl LIII Entertainment

"America The Beautiful"

Chloe x Halle

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

Gladys Knight

Halftime

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi

Latest News

NFL Cancels Maroon 5 Presser

The halftime show hasn't come without controversy.

Ordinarily, the performers have a press conference during the week leading up to the Super Bowl. However, the NFL this year decided to cancel Maroon 5's scheduled time with the media.

"As [the halftime show] is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday," the NFL said in the following statement:

Maroon 5, fronted by Adam Levine, surely would have faced questions about the decision to play the Super Bowl. Rihanna reportedly turned down an offer to headline the event, and Jay-Z apparently attempted to talk Travis Scott out of appearing.

The unhappiness with the halftime show is a result of performers showing support for Colin Kaepernick, whose efforts to bring attention to social injustices became a divisive topic.

Performers Generating $1M of Donations

Amy Harris/Associated Press

Maroon 5 and Scott both endeavored to appease those frustrated with their decision to perform and partnered with the NFL to make separate $500,000 donations.

Desiree Murphy of ET Online notes Maroon 5 has chosen to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. That followed Scott's reported contribution to Dream Corps, a nonprofit that advocates for social justice and prison reform.

Their involvement with the NFL will remain a hotly discussed matter, but there's $1 million of charity coming out of it too.

Prop Bets

Even if you have no interest in taking this beyond entertainment purposes, the list of prop bets from OddsShark should be enjoyable to share at your party.

Which song will Maroon 5 perform first? Will Christina Aguilera―who has collaborated with Maroon 5 and was a coach with Levine on The Voice―make an appearance? How many total songs will be played during the halftime show?

And most importantly to some, will Maroon 5 play "Sweet Victory" as a tribute to SpongeBob SquarePants?

