Jurgen Klopp on Kyle Walker Tweet: Celebrating a Rival's Loss Is 'Not Allowed'

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he would not celebrate a rival team failing to win after Manchester City's Kyle Walker mocked the Reds on social media following their draw at home to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Klopp was asked about Walker's tweet in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Ham United on Monday, per the Liverpool Echo's Tom Munns:

MailOnline's Dominic King also relayed his comments on the matter: "I cannot help that. I'm not sure what that says about us; it says a bit more about the other person. I never celebrated another team dropping points or losing a game. For me, that's not allowed."

Liverpool had the chance at Anfield to take a seven-point lead in the title race, following City's surprise defeat at the hands of Newcastle United the day before.

Harry Maguire cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener, though, prompting Walker to take to social media:

Walker has since deleted the tweet.

Rory Smith of the New York Times felt it was unnecessary to do so, while King thought it pointless:

The Sky Blues will have breathed a sigh of relief at Liverpool's failure to beat the Foxes after their own slip-up.

It was only the second time the Reds have dropped points at home this season, too, so it was an unexpected result, although Liverpool haven't been at their best since losing 2-1 to City at the start of January.

Their 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion wasn't overly inspiring and came courtesy of a Mohamed Salah penalty, while they had a calamitous error from Julian Speroni to thank in their 4-3 win over Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, they have a five-point lead over the Sky Blues, who have lost four times in the league.

City only lost twice on their way to winning the title last season, so they'll have to be nearly perfect in the remainder of the campaign to overhaul Liverpool, if and when the Reds err again.