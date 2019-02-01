Manchester United Target Joao Felix Talks 'Dream' to Play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica youngster Joao Felix has said it is his "dream" to play alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo after scouts from Manchester United watched him against Boavista on Tuesday.

According to Ed Malyon of The Independent, United are not the only European club interested in Felix. Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the Portugal youth international as "the continent's big hitters begin to jostle for position and a summer pursuit of the 19-year-old playmaker."

Juventus, though, could find themselves at the front of the queue, as Felix has admitted he wants to play with compatriot Ronaldo, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato):

"My future? It will be a decision that we will make with a mutual agreement. I am not sure. Personally, I give the utmost respect to everyone, and I am attracted by the big leagues like the Spanish, English, Italian and French one. All the best Portuguese players went to play to the most important foreign leagues, and, of course, I would like to do it, too.



"My dreams? I have two great dreams. I would like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo because he is simply the greatest. An idol, a world icon, an example for everyone. Playing with a 'monster' like him would allow me to grow even more.



"The second dream in this 2019, which I hope will be 'golden' for me, is to win the Golden Boy, a fantastic prize, the Ballon d'Or for young players. Last year, I remained in contention until the final 40 candidates. This time I want to win it."

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Felix was superb as Benfica beat Boavista 5-1 at the Estadio da Luz. He scored the opener after nine minutes and also set up the third with a perfect delivery after a surging run down the right flank.

As Calciomercato noted, the teenager, who came through Benfica's youth academy, is seen by many "as the heir of Rui Costa."

He has played 500 minutes in Portugal's Primeira Liga this term—six starts and five appearances from the bench—and has returned five goals and two assists:

Felix is a versatile forward who can play on the flank, as a No. 10 or as a striker. He has also made his UEFA Champions League debut in 2018-19, playing 77 minutes of Benfica's 1-0 win over AEK Athens in December.

It seems highly likely it will not be long before Felix is playing alongside Ronaldo for the Portuguese senior national team. And if Juventus are interested in snapping him up, they may well be able to use their star No. 7 as key leverage to gain an advantage over the likes of United and Bayern.