Bayern Munich Confident over Robert Lewandowski Cover After Sandro Wagner Exit

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident the Bundesliga champions have adequate cover for Robert Lewandowski, despite selling Sandro Wagner.

Wagner, 31, joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda late in the January transfer window, barely a year on from rejoining Bayern from Hoffenheim.

He was firmly second choice to Lewandowski and had started just one Bundesliga game in 2018-19, hence his eagerness to make a move, but Wagner was the only like-for-like replacement for Lewandowski in the Bayern squad.

Should the Poland international get injured, though, Rummenigge said he is confident Bayern still have good cover in the shape of Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, neither of whom are conventional No. 9s, per Peter Hanson of Goal on Friday:

"Sandro asked [to leave] because he had an offer from China with an incredibly high salary. We discussed that with the coach and Niko Kovac thought that with Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, in case of doubt, we have alternatives."

He then added: "But Robert Lewandowski has never been injured at Bayern Munich since 2014."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Lewandowski, 30, is arguably Bayern's most important player. He has netted 12 Bundesliga goals this season—Bayern's second-most-prolific player is Leon Goretzka on five—and eight in the UEFA Champions League.

Even when Sandro was in the squad, Lewandowski would arguably have been irreplaceable.

But at least Sandro was a genuine striker who had a fine scoring record at Bayern despite being given few opportunities:

Bayern are playing catch-up this season in the Bundesliga as they are currently six points behind leaders Dortmund.

Lewandowski's goals will be vital if they are to catch Lucien Favre's side, and it will now be even more crucial he remains fit.