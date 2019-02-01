Giuseppe Rossi Would Love Premier League Return After Manchester United Stint

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi says he'd "love the opportunity" to play in the Premier League again as he continues to train with the English giants.

Free-agent Rossi—who turned 32 on Friday—started training with his old club in January, and he told David F. Sanchidrian of AS he'd be open to playing in England's top flight if he can find a club willing to sign him:

"I'd love the opportunity to play in the Premier League again, where I started my career. It's an incredible league, with fantastic infrastructure and fantastic people. I don't think many clubs would have given me the opportunity to train with them like United have. It's something I'll always remember. It's a really unique gesture."

The 30-times capped ex-Italy international has been without a side since he left Serie A club Genoa in May after failing a drugs test. Rossi tested positive for the banned substance dorzolamide but was cleared and escaped suspension in October.

Some nostalgic United fans may have wanted their side to recruit the New Jersey native and boost their attacking options, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already said that won't be the case, via ESPN FC:

Rossi first joined United's academy from Parma in 2004 when he was 17, and he spent three years at Old Trafford before moving to Villarreal, where he enjoyed some of the best years of his career.

The striker made 190 appearances for the Yellow Submarine in all competitions; the next club he's represented most at the senior level is Fiorentina, for whom he made only 42 first-team appearances.

Recurring knee injuries marred what might have been a much more successful career for Rossi, though his exploits at Villarreal are testament to what Rossi can achieve, per the UEFA Europa League Twitter account:

A return to Spain's top flight would interest the player, who added: "Because of my style of football, I definitely think La Liga is where I would play my best. I've played in Serie A and the Premier League and the most important thing is to be happy and to have that enthusiasm to go and train every day. And I can find that in any league."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino recently lost Harry Kane to injury but dismissed links to Rossi as "only a rumour," via Omnisport:

Having been born and raised in the United States, it's perhaps natural that Major League Soccer is seen as something of an inevitable venture for Rossi.

He was positive about a move to MLS in the future and said: "Of course I'd like to play in the U.S. one day. I have a lot of respect for MLS, it's growing at a phenomenal pace. I had the opportunity to train with the New York Red Bulls a while back. I've seen the level, the games, the atmosphere...it's something I have in mind for the future."

The veteran is an investment risk due to his injury-plagued past, and prospective employers may not be taken aback by his return of only one goal in 10 outings for his last club, Genoa.

It's been almost 15 years since Rossi first arrived on English shores, but a return to the Premier League could beckon as he continues to train with the club that handed him his first professional appearances.