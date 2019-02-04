Early Top Contenders for Next Year's Super Bowl

0 of 5

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Before we turn the page to the 2019 season, congratulations to the New England Patriots for a successful year that concluded with a Super Bowl LIII victory in Atlanta on Sunday. As they prepare for their parade, we'll get a jump on next season's top contenders.

It'd be easy to plug in 2018's final four teams plus a consistent playoff squad as the cream of the crop primed for runs at the Lombardi Trophy. However, this campaign featured a trio of new squads in the conference championship round. The Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, who reached the final four last term, didn't clinch playoff spots this time around.

The New Orleans Saints didn't surprise anyone as viable challengers for a title after a brutal loss in the NFC divisional round last year. Drew Brees' production tapered off late in 2018; he turned 40 in January. Running back Mark Ingram II's potential departure in free agency would deal a significant blow to the offense. Those issues cloud the club's path next season.

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears rose from the bottom of their divisions to playoff squads this year. Will something similar happen in the next campaign?

Before draft season gets into full swing, we'll profile five teams with the best chances to headline Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens.