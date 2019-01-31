Bucks' Mike Budenholzer to Coach Team Giannis at 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

No matter who Giannis Antetokounmpo picks to fill out his All-Star team, he will have a familiar coaching staff.

The NBA announced Thursday that Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer will lead Team Giannis along with the rest of his staff.

The honor goes to the coach of the team with the best record in each conference through Feb. 3, which is officially the Bucks after their 105-92 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Milwaukee is 37-13, 1.5 games better than the Raptors.

Budenholzer is a top contender to be the league's Coach of the Year. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA through Thursday's games after it finished seventh in the Eastern Conference last year with a 44-38 record.

Meanwhile, Budenholzer was in charge of the Atlanta Hawks last season, and they finished last in the East at 24-58.

The 49-year-old has clearly found a good home in Milwaukee, and his efforts will be rewarded with a spot on the sidelines during the Feb. 17 All-Star Game, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LeBron James will pick the opposing team, which a Western Conference staff will lead. Either Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr or Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone will get the honor, depending on which team is on top of the standings after Sunday.