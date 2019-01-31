Gregg Popovich Supports Players 'Doing What They Want' amid Trade Demands

David Dow/Getty Images

Even after enduring the Kawhi Leonard saga, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich supports NBA players taking more control over their careers and attempting to force trades from their current teams.

According to the San Antonio Express-News' Mike Finger, Popovich said the trend may have "deleterious" effects on the league but that he's ultimately in favor of more player freedom.

"Having said all that, I still have to side with individuals doing what they want with the rest of their lives," Popovich said.

