Warriors Rumors: Wes Matthews, Golden State Have Mutual Interest

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks acquired Wesley Matthews from the Dallas Mavericks in Thursday's trade for Kristaps Porzingis, but if they decide to offer him a buyout, the veteran wing likely won't be available for too long.

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, there would be "mutual interest" between Matthews and the Golden State Warriors if he were to become available.

He would need to be off the Knicks by March 1 in order to have postseason eligibility on a different team.

Bobby Marks of ESPN first reported that Matthews is a potential buyout candidate as he approaches free agency this offseason.

Matthews has spent 10 years in the NBA but hasn't seen a lot of team success. He has appeared in 32 career playoff games, none beyond the second round.

Joining the Warriors—a team that has won the last two NBA titles and is favored to win it all this year—could enable him to be part of a deep playoff run for the first time in his career and win his first ring.

Meanwhile, Golden State could use Matthews' offensive skill set on the second unit. The 32-year-old is averaging 13.1 points per game this season while knocking down 38 percent of three-point attempts, both of which are right in line with his career averages.

As Poole noted, he could fill the void left by Patrick McCaw and provide some extra depth off the bench for what already is arguably the deepest rotation in the NBA.

With that said, there could be some competition for Matthews' services. The Houston Rockets reportedly would also have interest if the veteran becomes available, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.