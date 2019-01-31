Winners All Around in Knicks-Mavs Trade for Kristaps Porzingis, and 1 Big Loser

1 of 7

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Escaping the Knicks is a huge victory no matter how you look at it: Either Kristaps Porzingis requested a trade and was granted his wish, or he just received a get-out-of-dodge card without demanding or expecting it. Maybe the real answer falls somewhere in between the two.

Porzingis has tried to apply pressure before. He skipped his exit interview with then-president Phil Jackson in 2017, which preempted trade talks ahead of the draft and, ultimately, the Zen Master's dismissal. Porzingis is not above making this power play.

But let's think about how he arrived here. He only felt compelled to skip his exit interview because the Knicks were so devoid of direction. And then he had to endure trade rumors.

After tearing his ACL and making his first career All-Star game last year, he wasn't given an extension. Waiting made sense for the Knicks, because it saved them more than $10 million in cap space for this summer. But they never had the goodwill built up with Porzingis for him trust them at their word.

And then, as the this season continued spiraling out of control, Porzingis' name cropped up in the Anthony Davis rumor mill. That's part of this business, but again, New York and its best prospect since Patrick Ewing were never functionally close enough to navigate the typical ups and downs of a player and team relationship.

Even the way their marriage ended reeks of malpractice. Reports that Porzingis preferred a trade leaked on Thursday, and a deal with Dallas was reached soon after. We know now that the Knicks and Mavericks began their dialogue no later than Wednesday night.

That timeline doesn't add up. It seems like the Knicks were shopping Porzingis for a while and used said Thursday meeting as a contrived smokescreen. Whatever, though. That's speculation.

Moral of the story: Porzingis should count himself lucky. It doesn't matter whether he wants to play in Dallas long term. Nor does it matter if the Knicks go on to sign two stars and draft another. Porzingis is trading the hellscape that is Madison Square Garden for a franchise headlined by another generational talent in Luka Doncic. He wins.

—Dan Favale