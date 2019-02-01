NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Mock Draft Projections Before Super Bowl Sunday

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019 Super Bowl is days away at this point, which means the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams will soon have an NFL championship to celebrate.

For 30 other fanbases, though, it means the 2019 NFL draft is inching closer.

While this class appears loaded with high-level defensive prospects, it'll be interesting to see whether one (or more) of the quarterback-needy club(s) feels the need to trade up for a signal-caller.

After running through our latest trade-free mock of the first round, we'll briefly analyze the four passing prospects our crystal ball says will be Day 1 draft picks.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. New England Patriots: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

32. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

While Haskins finished third in this year's Heisman Trophy voting, the redshirt sophomore remains the likeliest quarterback to be called first to the podium.

He isn't the most seasoned prospect by any stretch, as he only handled one season of starting duty for the Buckeyes. But everything he showed during his short time suggests his NFL future might be too bright to view without protective eyewear.

"Despite real concern over his limited experience as a starter, Haskins has all the physical gifts NFL teams look for in quarterbacks—height, arm strength and accuracy—and he has true franchise-quarterback potential," Kalyn Kahler wrote for SI.com.

Haskins paced all FBS passers with 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns while ranking among the top five in completion percentage (70.0, fourth) and quarterback rating (174.1, fourth).

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The quarterback class gets a little murky behind Haskins, but a strong showing at the Senior Bowl may have moved Lock into the No. 2 slot.

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson dubbed Lock "the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl" and noted his performance "did nothing to change the minds of NFL executives who think he's a top-10 selection."

Lock has a huge arm and knows how to throw defense-stretching deep balls. On shorter throws, he'll need to improve his anticipation, decision-making and touch, but the tools are there for him to serve as a turbo boost for a scuffling passing attack.

He made his most noise at Missouri as a junior in 2017, throwing for 3,964 yards and 44 touchdowns. That said, his senior season was far from a disappointment. He upped his completion percentage (62.9) and trimmed his interceptions (eight) despite throwing more passes than the prior year, and it's not like NFL clubs will scoff at 3,498 passing yards with 28 touchdowns.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

While Jones was named Senior Bowl MVP, his time in Mobile, Alabama, may have actually harmed his draft stock, despite what his passing line (8-of-11 for 115 yards and a score) might suggest.

"The numbers don't tell the entire story," Wilson wrote. "With temperatures in the mid-50s, the sun shining and hardly any wind to speak of, Jones' downfield passes regularly wobbled, and many of the throws he got away with here on Saturday would be interceptions in the NFL."

The 6'5", 220-pound Jones looks the part of an NFL passer. Playing under quarterback whisperer David Cutcliffe didn't hurt, and you can see some of the fruits of that relationship in Jones' pocket presence and fundamental footwork.

Jones looks more like a high-floor prospect than a towering-ceiling one, which is where an uneven showing can really hurt. If safety is the top attribute he's selling, scouts might question how safe he is after he completed just 59.9 percent of his passes and threw 29 interceptions over three seasons at Duke.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray is the ultimate eye-of-the-beholder prospect in this class.

Some might see the Heisman Trophy winner as a college football specialist, lacking the requisite size (5'10" and 195 pounds) to compete at the NFL level. But others might view him as the key to unlocking the league's next explosive offense, imagining him igniting their team the same way he did the Sooners (4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns this past season).

"Of all these guys, Kyler Murray is probably the rarest in terms of his talent as a runner, his speed, his athletic ability, and then he can pass, but he is as small as we have ever seen," an NFL evaluator told ESPN.com's Mike Sando. "... He is the wild card who could go early, but we just don't know."

Murray's lack of size is concerning enough to potentially push him out of the top 10. There's also that whole thing about not choosing between football and baseball just yet, which kind of seems important. But as long as he doesn't bail on the NFL, his star potential seems sure to make someone bite in the opening round.