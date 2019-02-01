Super Bowl Odds 2019: Prop Bets List for National Anthem, Patriots vs. Rams

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Before the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams even contest the coin toss on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, many bettors will kick things off with the annual tradition of betting on the length on the national anthem.

This year, Atlanta native Gladys Knight has the honor to sing her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to set the tone for the night.

The 74-year-old Empress of Soul is up against an over/under set at one minute, 47 seconds, with odds on the over set at -160 (wager $160 to win $100) and the under at +120 (wager $100 to win $120).

Per Mark Gallant of The Action Network, the under has hit on the national anthem in nine of the past 12 years, including the previous three years.

Las year, Pink delivered the anthem in one minute, 52 seconds, hitting the under by eight seconds.

The variable for Knight may be her age and whether that could prohibit her from going longer. She does, however, have a reputation for being a straightforward singer:

There is much more to bet on during the national anthem than the length of the song.

Many singers in the past have failed to nail every word of "The Star-Spangled Banner", and the odds that Knight omits or forgets a word are set at +300 that she will and -500 that she will not.

You could also bet on whether Knight wears a skirt, dress or gown during her performance. The odds are -175 that she will and +135 the she will not.

The bets do not end once the song is over, either.

With the Patriots and Rams both having high-powered offenses, bettors can wager on whether any scoring drive during the game takes less time than it did for Knight to sing the national anthem.

The odds are -110 that it will happen and -130 that it will not.

All odds via OddsShark.