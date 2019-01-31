Wizards Owner: 'We're Not Trading' John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One week away from the NBA trade deadline, Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is shutting down all discussions involving his team's best players.

Per WTOP's Noah Frank, Leonsis said Thursday, "We're not trading any of those players," when asked about John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter.

The Wizards have seemingly done a 180 over the past two months regarding their plans for this season.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November the Wizards were "making every player" on their roster available in trade talks.

At the time of that report, Washington was 5-11 and in fourth place in the Southeast Division. The team has gone a respectable 17-18 in the past 35 games and is 2.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Wall, who is out for the season after having heel surgery in December, has the largest contract among those three players with $141.6 million in guaranteed money owed to him through 2021-22 and a $46.8 million player option for 2022-23.

Beal has taken over Wall's role as Washington's go-to star this season. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 24.7 points and 5.1 assists per game. He's owed $55.8 million over the next two seasons.

Porter missed 10 games in December due to a knee injury. He's played well since returning on Jan. 2, averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds with a 38.4 three-point percentage in the past 14 games. The Missouri native is due to make $27.25 million next season with a player option for 2020-21.

