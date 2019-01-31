Virgil van Dijk Tells Liverpool Fans To Be Patient After Leicester Draw

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has urged supporters to remain "very patient" with the team after Wednesday's 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City.

The Reds missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points, and after the match, Van Dijk spoke about the tension in the crowd being transmitted to the players, per Sky Sports:

"Obviously you get that feeling from the crowd and I think it's not really necessary at the moment. But obviously everyone wants to win so bad and that's what we want as well, but sometimes you need to be very patient. In the end, it's all about showing on the pitch and we're not going to be affected by that."

Jurgen Klopp's men got off to the perfect start as Sadio Mane opened the scoring at Anfield after only three minutes. However, they were forced to settle for a point after Harry Maguire equalised in the second half.

Football commentator Ian Darke said the Reds looked anxious:

The tension within the Liverpool ranks is understandable considering the club are chasing their first league title since 1990.

The point leaves them in control of the title race, but the club may feel it's an opportunity missed to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Klopp said after the match his team had been not affected by Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday:

Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to pile pressure on Liverpool in the next round of fixtures.

The Citizens play Arsenal on Sunday and victory would see them close to within two points of Liverpool ahead of their clash at West Ham United on Monday.