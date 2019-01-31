Juju Smith-Schuster on AB, Bell: Steelers Need to 'Stop Being the Kardashians'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) heads to the end zone for a touchdown after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Driskel recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

JuJu Smith-Schuster has an idea of how the Pittsburgh Steelers can get back on track in 2019. 

Appearing on Thursday's episode of First Take, Smith-Schuster said he wants his team to "stop being the Kardashians."

Drama has engulfed the Steelers since last March, when they gave Le'Veon Bell the franchise tag for the second straight season. The two-time first-team All-Pro running back refused to sign his one-year tender and wound up sitting out the entire 2018 campaign. 

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown's season also came to an early end when he was inactive in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals

Per Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown was involved in a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the week leading up to the season finale. He reportedly left Heinz Field at halftime against the Bengals. 

Despite all of the drama surrounding the Steelers this season, they still went 9-6-1 and weren't eliminated from the playoff race until the Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns

Imagine what the Steelers will be able to accomplish in 2019 if they can put aside all of their differences. 

