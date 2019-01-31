Roger Goodell Didn't Speak to Saints Players After Missed Call Despite Comments

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL issued a clarification of Roger Goodell's statements Thursday, saying the commissioner did not claim he spoke to New Orleans Saints players about the controversial no-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

"Listen, we understand the frustration of the fans. I've talked to Coach Payton," a league-issued transcript read, per Mike Triplett of ESPN. "The team, the players, we understand the frustration they feel right now, and we certainly want to address that."

When Goodell spoke to the media Wednesday, he appeared to be saying he spoke with Sean Payton, players and fans about the missed call. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted that Goodell had not talked to the players, and former New Orleans tackle Zach Strief alleged that Goodell was lying.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.