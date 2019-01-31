Philippe Coutinho Talks Barcelona Future Amid Exit Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 31, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 30: Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between FC Barcelona v Sevilla at the Camp Nou on January 30, 2019 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho has talked about his future at Barcelona amid speculation the Spanish champions could be willing to sell the Brazilian.

The 26-year-old has endured a disappointing season for Ernesto Valverde's side and refused to rule out a move away from the club when talking to beIN Sports (h/t Sport).

"You never know the future but what I have in my head is to work. I'm coming from a not so good moment, but it's time to work when I am on the pitch to help my team and for those fans that are always there." 

Barcelona could sell Coutinho in order to raise funds to help bring Neymar back to the club, according to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

Coutinho only joined Barcelona in January 2018 in a deal worth £142 million, according to BBC Sport.

He helped Barcelona secure a league and cup double in his first campaign at the Camp Nou but has struggled to make an impact this season.

Ousmane Dembele's sparkling form has seen Coutinho slip down the pecking order, and he's made only 12 starts in La Liga:

However, the Frenchman is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, which has seen Coutinho restored to the starting XI.

The Brazilian put in one of his best performances of the season on Wednesday, scoring twice in Barcelona's 6-1 win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

The question now is if he will keep his place in the Barcelona attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez when Dembele returns to fitness.

