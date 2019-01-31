Lakers Trade Rumors: Dell Demps Hasn't Returned LA's Call on Anthony Davis

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to acquire Anthony Davis before the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline, they will have to convince New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps to answer the phone.

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Demps hasn't returned any phone calls from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka since Davis' trade request went public earlier this week.

