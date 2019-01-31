Lakers Trade Rumors: Dell Demps Hasn't Returned LA's Call on Anthony Davis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to acquire Anthony Davis before the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline, they will have to convince New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps to answer the phone. 

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Demps hasn't returned any phone calls from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka since Davis' trade request went public earlier this week. 

     

