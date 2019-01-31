Denis Suarez Says He 'Wants to Play as Much as Possible' at Arsenal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

New Arsenal signing Denis Suarez has stated his intention to play as much as possible for the Gunners after joining on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season:

The 25-year-old has managed only eight appearances for the Spanish champions in the current campaign but is hoping he can secure regular game time at the Emirates Stadium, per the club's official website.

"I've come here to play as much as possible and try to help the team qualify for the Champions League," he said. "I'd like to win the Europa League with Arsenal too - why not? It's a trophy I won under Unai Emery at Sevilla and I'd love to win it again here."

The move sees Suarez reunited with manager Unai Emery. The pair worked together when the midfielder was on loan at Sevilla for a season, and he's looking forward to playing for his compatriot again:

Suarez has seen his career stall at Barcelona since returning to the club from Villarreal in 2016 due to a lack of game time. Competition for places in the Barcelona midfield is fierce, and Suarez has been unable to convince manager Ernesto Valverde he deserves a regular place.

Football writer Simon Harrison highlighted what to expect from the midfielder:

A loan move to Arsenal offers Suarez the chance to revive his career, and he has prior experience of the Premier League. Suarez spent two years at Manchester City before signing for Barcelona B in 2013.

Suarez will be hoping to make his Premier League debut against Manchester City in Arsenal's next fixture on Sunday. The midfielder is available to play at the Etihad Stadium, according to Charles Watts at Football.London.

The Barcelona loanee is a versatile player able to play in central midfield or out wide as a winger. Emery has said Suarez "brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions," per the club's official website.

Suarez has plenty to prove at Arsenal and could prove to be a useful signing if Emery can manage to consistently bring out the best in him at the Emirates.