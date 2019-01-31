Report: Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman to Negotiate Next Contract with WWE, AEW, UFC

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar heads to the ring at Wrestle accompanied by manager Paul Heman during WrestleMania 31 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. Lesner eventually lost his championship to Seth Rollins. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
Don Feria/Associated Press

A bidding war may be shaping up for Brock Lesnar's services.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), it is expected that Paul Heyman will negotiate with WWE, UFC and All Elite Wrestling on Lesnar's behalf when his WWE contract expires:

"If he wanted to fight he'd be fighting now. You know he got the big offer from Vince [McMahon]. He's gonna do WrestleMania. I fully believe he's gonna do the Saudi show in May and then you know if the contracts ... a three-way dance this time.

"Paul E is negotiating the biggest three-way dance of his life. AEW, WWE, and UFC all for the same guy. That's an interesting game, isn't it?"

Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April.

   

