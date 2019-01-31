Report: Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman to Negotiate Next Contract with WWE, AEW, UFC

Don Feria/Associated Press

A bidding war may be shaping up for Brock Lesnar's services.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), it is expected that Paul Heyman will negotiate with WWE, UFC and All Elite Wrestling on Lesnar's behalf when his WWE contract expires:

"If he wanted to fight he'd be fighting now. You know he got the big offer from Vince [McMahon]. He's gonna do WrestleMania. I fully believe he's gonna do the Saudi show in May and then you know if the contracts ... a three-way dance this time.

"Paul E is negotiating the biggest three-way dance of his life. AEW, WWE, and UFC all for the same guy. That's an interesting game, isn't it?"

Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

