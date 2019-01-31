Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. BYU Cougars Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Gonzaga owns a firm upper hand in the recent rivalry with BYU, winning six of the last seven meetings straight up, with a three-game sweep last season, going 4-2-1 against the spread along the way.

The Bulldogs will play as heavy favorites for their West Coast Conference clash with the Cougars on Thursday night in Provo.

College basketball point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 14-point favorites; the total is at 167, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why Gonzaga can cover the spread

Gonzaga rides a 10-game winning streak into Thursday night, after destroying Santa Clara last Thursday 98-39. The Bulldogs pounced out to a 14-0 lead, pushed that to 48-10 late in the first half and later led by 61 on their way to the easy cover as 21-point favorites.

On the night, Gonzaga shot 51 percent from the field, stuffed Santa Clara to the tune of 27 percent field-goal shooting, held a 44-27 advantage on the glass and won the turnover battle by a lopsided margin of 18-2.

The Bulldogs have now shot at least 50 percent from the floor nine of their last 10 times out, held each of their last 10 opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded nine of their last 10 foes.

Gonzaga is also 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in true road games this season and 3-1 ATS when favored by less than 15 points.

At 19-2 overall, the Bulldogs are chasing a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, and style points could still come into play.

Why BYU can cover the spread

BYU is 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS over its last five games, after snipping Saint Mary's last Thursday 71-66. The Cougars led the Gaels 33-26 at the half and never by fewer than five points in the second half, on their way toward the outright victory as one-point home dogs.

On the night BYU out-shot Saint Mary's from the floor 46 percent to 44 percent and won the turnover battle by a lopsided margin of 15-2.

The Cougars have shot at least 50 percent from the field four of their last 10 times out, held four of their last five opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded five of their last nine foes.

BYU is also 10-1 SU and 7-4 ATS at the Marriott Center this season.

At 13-9 overall, the Cougars could use an upset of a quality opponent like the Zags to enhance their slim chances of making the NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga vs. BYU college basketball betting pick

The Bulldogs beat Brigham Young three times last season by margins of eight, 14 and 20 points. How much has changed since then? Not a whole lot.

Also, 14 of Gonzaga's 19 wins this season have come by at least 14 points, while five of the Cougars' nine losses have come by 14 or more. The smart money here gives the points with the Zags.

OddsShark computer pick: 86.8-57.8, Bulldogs (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

Gonzaga is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in eight of Gonzaga's last 10 games.

BYU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

