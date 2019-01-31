Report: Jericho's AEW Contract 'Stunned' WWE Personnel; Y2J Wants Lesnar Match

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

WWE Superstars were reportedly "stunned" when they heard about the deal Chris Jericho signed with All Elite Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ross Kelly of WrestlingInc.com), some WWE talent were even "freaked out" by the contract, depending on their standing in the company.

Meltzer noted that while Jericho isn't making more than Brock Lesnar or John Cena, his contract is worth more than that of "almost any other star" in WWE.

After signing a reported three-year deal with AEW this month, Jericho called it the "best contract of his career," per Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

The 48-year-old Jericho had been involved with WWE in some capacity ever since 1999 prior to signing with AEW.

Jericho revealed that he is also able to continue working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling under his AEW deal.

With regard to Lesnar, Jericho reportedly wants a match against him, which is why he recently referenced The Beast on Twitter.

On Monday, Jericho took to Twitter and wrote the following about Lesnar in a since-deleted tweet: "Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let's be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut... the dream is over dude. I don't play by the script... @wwe @AEWrestling."

Meltzer noted that Jericho has "a lot of sway" with AEW officials but that they won't make a "bad deal" to sign Lesnar just because Jericho wants to face him.

Also, Meltzer believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will do whatever it takes to keep his Universal champion.

While Jericho and Lesnar are two of the biggest stars in the history of the business, they have never faced each other in a singles match.

