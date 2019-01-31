PSG Reportedly Want Willian Deadline-Day Transfer After Neymar Injury

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to launch an offer for Chelsea winger Willian on Thursday in an effort to secure another attacker before the January transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports, with PSG star Neymar set for a spell on the sidelines because of injury, the French champions want to add reinforcements. The Brazil international's compatriot is said to be on their list of targets.

Despite the high-profile interest, it doesn't appear as if Chelsea will be willing to let Willian leave the club before Thursday's deadline.

"The 30-year-old has 18 months left remaining on his current contract, but the club remain adamant he is not for sale as they battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League," Sky Sports reported.

As Sky Sports also noted, Willian has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona and has drawn interest from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws pondered the reasons Willian has been linked with some high-profile outfits:

The Blues are blessed with a number of quality wide options, and it's already been confirmed that Christian Pulisic will arrive from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. In addition to the likes of Eden Hazard and Pedro, manager Maurizio Sarri can also call upon Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been the subject of serious interest from Bayern Munich.

With that depth and youth in mind, there would surely be a temptation on the Blues' part to cash in on Willian if a serious bid was made.

After all, there are certain sections of the Chelsea fanbase that have become increasingly frustrated with the Brazilian. For all of his endeavour and dynamism, throughout his Blues career, he's never been able to showcase a consistent end product.

Still, with Chelsea in contention for three trophies and involved in a top-four challenge in the Premier League, Blues author Mark Worrall doesn't believe the club will be out to cash in:

For PSG, the final day of the transfer window has the potential to be busy. According to Sky Sports, they are set to sign DC United midfielder Luciano Acosta, while Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph reported that Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has handed in a transfer request in a bid to push through a move to Paris.

The French giants also completed the signing of Leandro Paredes from Zenit Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

Neymar's injury will see him miss around 10 weeks, and as a result, he will sit out both legs of PSG's UEFA Champions League last-16 clash with Manchester United.

Although he's a big miss, in Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria, the team have the firepower to cope without Neymar. Where they are short is in central midfield, and as such, singing another player to bolster this area of the team must be a priority over Willian.