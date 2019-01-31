Nolan Arenado, Rockies Reportedly Agree to Record $26M Arbitration Settlement

Third baseman Nolan Arenado agreed to a one-year, $26 million deal with the Colorado Rockies through arbitration, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

That's the most money one player has received through the arbitration process, according to Rosenthal. Per Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated, the previous high was the $23 million that third baseman Josh Donaldson earned with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.

Arenado has led the National League in home runs three of the past four seasons. A six-time Gold Glove winner and four-time All-Star, Arenado had 38 home runs, 110 RBI and a .297/.374/.561 slash line last year. He's finished in the top 10 of NL MVP voting four times and is entering his age-28 campaign.

                        

