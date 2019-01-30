Report: Anthony Davis May Not Play for Pelicans Again If Not Traded by Deadline

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Anthony Davis might not be moved by the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline, but he may have played his last game with the New Orleans Pelicans nevertheless.

On Wednesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Pelicans are considering shutting Davis down for the remainder of the season if they don't trade him before the deadline. They have yet to make a decision either way, but that could be a beneficial arrangement for both sides.

The Pelicans are all but eliminated from playoff contention, and Davis has a long injury history. Neither the Pelicans nor Davis would want to run the risk of him getting injured while playing in a meaningless game.

