Super Bowl Odds 2019: Final Predictions for Patriots vs. Rams Winner, Score

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Analysts, pundits and prognosticators broke down Super Bowl 53 in a variety of ways, sharing their final projections on the outcome, but there's an unpredictable game to play out Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams opened the year as popular favorites, starting 8-0 and fielding a prolific offense that clicked on all cylinders before adversity provided bumps on the road to the Atlanta.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a torn ACL mid-November. The Rams lost back-to-back contests to playoff teams in Weeks 14 and 15. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions since Week 13. Yet, Los Angeles dominated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round and avenged its loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams will need to show resolve in a championship matchup against the New England Patriots, who overcame a four-possession deficit in Super Bowl LI.

Those waiting for New England's demise must wait another season. Despite losing consecutive contests on two separate occasions and coming off as vulnerable to critics, they're the last AFC team standing for a third consecutive year. The Patriots scored 78 combined points in their last two outings with quarterback Tom Brady throwing just two touchdown passes. The Rams have more to worry about than No. 12.

Once the opening whistle blows, how will the actual game pan out? Here's one final look into the Super Bowl 53 crystal ball.

Super Bowl LIII Viewing Information

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: New England (-1) via OddsShark

Brandin Cooks' 2nd Shot at a Super Bowl

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Someone must do a deep dive into why Brandin Cooks has been traded twice after logging 1,000-plus yard seasons. That's another story for a later date. For now, the 25-year-old wide receiver looks back at his time with the Patriots as a period of growth, per Providence Journal's Mark Daniels.

"I became a smarter football player," Cooks said. "There’s no doubt about. “Learning from a guy like coach Belichick and Josh McDaniels, just becoming more of a student of the game. I’ve learned a lot from them and just being disciplined and doing my job the best way I can. The little details is huge over there and I learned that as a player."

Last year, as a Patriot, Cooks suffered a concussion and finished with one catch for 23 yards. Now, on the opposing sideline, the fifth-year wideout could have a major impact unless the Patriots decide he's the offensive weapon to neutralize among the Rams' skill players.

With Cupp on the sideline, Cooks will wear a bull's-eye on his chest. He could see bracket coverage with the Patriots' No. 2 cornerback in front of him and a safety over the top.

Prediction: Cooks catches four passes for 65 yards

Rob Gronkowski's Final Act?

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't thinking too far into the future. When asked about retirement, he replied, "yes, no, maybe so."

When comparing his numbers to previous years, Gronkowski had a down season, averaging 52.5 receiving yards per contest (his second-lowest average) with three touchdown receptions. He hauled in a couple of critical catches during the AFC Championship Game, but the overall picture shows a moderate decline in his game.

After a week off, with likely everything left in the tank going into this matchup, Gronkowski could put together a memorable performance. According to Football Outsiders, the Rams allowed 67 receiving yards per contest to tight ends (fourth-most in the league), which means Brady's biggest weapon may go out with a bang if it's his last game.

While most spectators will focus on the quarterbacks in this matchup and Todd Gurley's workload, Gronkowski vs. the Rams linebacker corps is a battle to watch throughout the contest. If Brady needs a clutch grab late in the fourth quarter, the 6'6", 268-pound tight end could have the last laugh in the end zone.

Prediction: Rob Gronkowski catches seven passes for 101 yards

Final Prediction

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

How does it end? Tony "Romostradamus" says 28-24 with the losing team unable to score on their final position. That's a plausible prediction. The ground attacks for both teams could cause some issues up front, slow the game down and limit scoring opportunities.

Although the Patriots held their postseason opponents to 60 combined rushing yards, the defense hasn't matched against an All-Pro rusher and a complementary physical ball-carrier with fresh legs. Gurley and C.J. Anderson will challenge New England's front seven and win some battles in the trenches.

Many will wonder if the Super Bowl moment is too big for Goff, but he hasn't played well leading up to this contest. The 24-year-old signal-caller should lean on a strong ground attack if his ball-carriers move the chains with consistency.

The Patriots won't go away quietly in this contest. In fact, New England likely jumps out to a first-half lead with their coaching staff and several players accustomed to the pressure. In the end, McVay proves his "genius" with half-time adjustments. The Rams battle back through Gurley and a power rushing attack to edge the Patriots in the final minute.

Final Prediction: Rams 34, Patriots 28