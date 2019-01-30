Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: 'Abusing Your Body Isn't What Your Brain Wants'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Known for having a fun, carefree spirit, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got real about the physical toll taken on his body this season.

Per NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, Gronkowski spoke about the state of his mind and body heading into Super Bowl LIII:

"You take hits to the thigh. You take hits to the head. Abusing your body isn't what your brain wants. When your body is abused, it can bring down your mood. You gotta be able to deal with that. I just took 50 collisions and the next day everyone wants you to be up. They want practice to be full speed. The next week, they want the game to be full speed but they don't understand what players are going thru with their bodies or their minds."

Gronkowski teased retirement following the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII last year, but he announced on Instagram in April a return to the team in 2018.

"I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats," he wrote. "I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run."

Gronkowski hasn't played all 16 games in a season since 2011. He's had three different surgeries on his back, including one to repair a ruptured disk in 2016.

This season appeared to be the first time Gronkowski has shown signs of wear and tear. The five-time Pro Bowler averaged his fewest receiving yards per game (52.5) since his rookie year in 2010. His three touchdowns tied his career low from 2016 when he played in just eight games.