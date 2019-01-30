Cardinals' Patrick Peterson Tells Phoenix Golf Crowd He's 'Here to Stay'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) gives a thumbs up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Months after having a trade request go public, Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson is now making it clear that he has no desire to play elsewhere. 

Peterson apologized to the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday and let it be known that he is "here to stay":

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

