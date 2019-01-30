Cardinals' Patrick Peterson Tells Phoenix Golf Crowd He's 'Here to Stay'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Months after having a trade request go public, Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson is now making it clear that he has no desire to play elsewhere.

Peterson apologized to the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday and let it be known that he is "here to stay":

