Report: Lionel Messi to Return to Argentina National Team for March Friendlies

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will return to the Argentina national team for friendlies against Venezuela and Czech Republic in March, ESPN Argentina reported. 

Messi has taken a break from international duty following the 2018 World Cup. Despite his best efforts in the tournament, Argentina lost 4-3 to France in the round of 16 after collecting just four points in the group stage.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Liverpool Fans Split on Leicester Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Fans Split on Leicester Draw

    Henry Jackson
    via This Is Anfield

    Chiellini Sub a Huge Error in Juve's Shock Elimination

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chiellini Sub a Huge Error in Juve's Shock Elimination

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Coutinho Magic Headlines Huge Barca Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho Magic Headlines Huge Barca Win

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool's Lack of January Moves Exposed in Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Lack of January Moves Exposed in Draw

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report