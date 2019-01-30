Report: Lionel Messi to Return to Argentina National Team for March Friendlies

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will return to the Argentina national team for friendlies against Venezuela and Czech Republic in March, ESPN Argentina reported.

Messi has taken a break from international duty following the 2018 World Cup. Despite his best efforts in the tournament, Argentina lost 4-3 to France in the round of 16 after collecting just four points in the group stage.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

