WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from January 30

1 of 2

Io Shirai and Kairi Sane have been at odds with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir since Evolution, when the latter two interfered in Sane's match against Shayna Baszler, only for the moonsaulting Shirai to wipe them out at ringside.

Wednesday, the teams met in a match taped Saturday night before TakeOver: Phoenix.

Shirai and Sane frustrated Shafir and Duke, their speed and agility negating the power advantage of the heels. The alert Duke, though, tripped up Shirai and turned the tide in the favor of the villains.

The heels isolated Shirai and worked her over for the heart of the match before a hot tag to Sane brought about the babyface comeback.

Sane exploded into the match, unleashing months of frustration on Baszler's cronies. Shirai wiped out Duke with a suicide dive, allowing Sane to deliver an Insane Elbow for the win.

Result

Shirai and Sane defeated Duke and Shafir

Grade

C+

Analysis

The match itself was very basic to camouflage the inexperience of Shafir and Duke. With that said, Shirai did a great job of selling for them while they, in turn, turned in a solid effort of selling for The Pirate Princess.

The right team went over, and one can only hope this spells the end of this chapter of the rivalry, especially since the babyfaces won and got the revenge they sought for the events of Evolution and the weeks that followed it.

Duke and Shafir will be assets to the promotion well into the future, but if the plan is to put them in the ring with Baszler and Ronda Rousey against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch before they are ready, they will be chewed up and spit out by the veteran performers.