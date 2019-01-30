Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 24 Scores, Table and Top Wednesday Scorers

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Premier League's wacky week of upsets and surprises continued on Wednesday, as Eden Hazard and Chelsea were shut out by Bournemouth and Liverpool only mustered a draw against Leicester City, despite Sadio Mane's goal.

Tottenham Hotspur did manage a win in Week 24, with Fernando Llorente bagging a late goal against Watford, and Southampton and Crystal Palace shared the spoils.

Here are Wednesday's full results:

Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City

Spurs 2-1 Watford

Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool 24, +41, 61

2 Manchester City 24, +44, 56

3 Tottenham 24, +26, 54

4 Arsenal 24, +17, 47

5 Chelsea 24, +17, 47

6 Manchester United 24, +13, 45

7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24, -1, 35

8 Everton 24, +2, 33

9 Watford 24, -1, 33

10 Bournemouth 24, -5, 33

11 Leicester 24, 0, 32

12 West Ham 24, -7, 31

13 Brighton 24, -9, 26

14 Newcastle United 24, -11, 24

15 Crystal Palace 24, -9, 23

16 Southampton 24, -15, 23

17 Burnley 24, -20, 23

18 Cardiff 24, -26, 19

19 Fulham 24, -28, 17

20 Huddersfield 24, -28, 11

Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 16

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 15

Harry Kane, Spurs, 14

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 11

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 10

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 10

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 10

Richarlison, Everton, 10

Glenn Murray, Brighton, 10

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 10

After Manchester City's defeat and Manchester United's draw on Tuesday, there were more surprises in store on Wednesday.

Mane gave Liverpool an early lead and the Reds seemed primed to take full advantage of City's slip, but their intensity dropped off tremendously as the first half wore on.

Jurgen Klopp and Anfield were furious when Harry Maguire only received a yellow card for a clear foul on Mane, although the incident took place too far away from goal to be deemed a clear scoring chance.

Naturally, just a few minutes later, it was the England international who tied things up.

Georginio Wijnaldum was not happy with the decision:

The Reds brought far too little in the second half in difficult conditions, meaning they only increase their lead over City to five points.

Chelsea had a rough night at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth ran all over them on their way to a lopsided win.

Joshua King struck twice and the Blues put together a horrendous defensive outing, while their attack was toothless. Gonzalo Higuain accomplished very little on his first start, and Hazard also failed to make his mark.

Manager Maurizio Sarri had plenty to say to his squad after the contest:

Llorente went from villain to hero for Spurs, as he recorded one of the worst missed chances of the year, only to bag a winner with a great header.

The commentary that accompanied the winner was tremendous:

Wilfried Zaha scored the opener for Crystal Palace but was also sent off in the draw against Southampton, who earned a point through James Ward-Prowse.