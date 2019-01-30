Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 24 Scores, Table and Top Wednesday Scorers

Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 24 Scores, Table and Top Wednesday ScorersJanuary 30, 2019
The Premier League's wacky week of upsets and surprises continued on Wednesday, as Eden Hazard and Chelsea were shut out by Bournemouth and Liverpool only mustered a draw against Leicester City, despite Sadio Mane's goal.
Tottenham Hotspur did manage a win in Week 24, with Fernando Llorente bagging a late goal against Watford, and Southampton and Crystal Palace shared the spoils.
Here are Wednesday's full results:
Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea
Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City
Spurs 2-1 Watford
Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
6 Manchester United 24, +13, 45
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24, -1, 35
14 Newcastle United 24, -11, 24
Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 16
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 15
Harry Kane, Spurs, 14
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 11
Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 10
Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 10
Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 10
Richarlison, Everton, 10
Glenn Murray, Brighton, 10
Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 10
After Manchester City's defeat and Manchester United's draw on Tuesday, there were more surprises in store on Wednesday.
Mane gave Liverpool an early lead and the Reds seemed primed to take full advantage of City's slip, but their intensity dropped off tremendously as the first half wore on.
Jurgen Klopp and Anfield were furious when Harry Maguire only received a yellow card for a clear foul on Mane, although the incident took place too far away from goal to be deemed a clear scoring chance.
Naturally, just a few minutes later, it was the England international who tied things up.
Georginio Wijnaldum was not happy with the decision:
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS
Harry Maguire dodges a potential red card and costs Liverpool the win! Gini WIjnaldum is staying positive though. #beINPL #LIVLEI #LFC https://t.co/03rnKgqmGh
The Reds brought far too little in the second half in difficult conditions, meaning they only increase their lead over City to five points.
Chelsea had a rough night at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth ran all over them on their way to a lopsided win.
Joshua King struck twice and the Blues put together a horrendous defensive outing, while their attack was toothless. Gonzalo Higuain accomplished very little on his first start, and Hazard also failed to make his mark.
Manager Maurizio Sarri had plenty to say to his squad after the contest:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
Maurizio Sarri was in the dressing room with his players for 50 minutes after Chelsea's 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth...👀 He made Gianfranco Zola and the rest of his backroom staff wait outside. 📲 ⚽https://t.co/l367pUA17u https://t.co/JoRXTFFyHO
Llorente went from villain to hero for Spurs, as he recorded one of the worst missed chances of the year, only to bag a winner with a great header.
The commentary that accompanied the winner was tremendous:
BBC London Sport @BBCLondonSport
Just look at what that goal means to Fernando Llorente! 💪💫 That could prove to be a big, big moment in #THFC's season.... #COYS https://t.co/45OzjKvjc3
Wilfried Zaha scored the opener for Crystal Palace but was also sent off in the draw against Southampton, who earned a point through James Ward-Prowse.
Liverpool's Lack of January Moves Exposed in Draw