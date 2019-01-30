Manny Machado Rumors: No Decision on the Horizon; Hasn't Met with Padres Yet

Harry How/Getty Images

Fans anticipating a decision on Manny Machado's future home can rest easy for the time being.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, there is no imminent decision involving Machado signing with a team.

Morosi added the four-time All-Star has not yet met with officials for the San Diego Padres.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported last week the Padres were pursuing Machado.

Even though Morosi noted Machado himself hasn't met with San Diego officials, Acee cited "multiple sources aware of talks between the sides" in his report.

Per The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the Padres have "expressed interest" in a face-to-face meeting with Machado that could potentially take place in Miami.

Machado held meetings with the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees in December. Per ESPN's Buster Olney, Chicago's offer to the 26-year-old is for $175 million over seven years.

What was thought to be a robust free-agent market this offseason, especially at the top with Machado and Bryce Harper available, has been slow to develop. Machado and Harper are among the marquee players still unsigned with spring training set to begin for teams as early as Feb. 11.

Machado posted a career-high .905 OPS in 162 games for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. He also tied his career-high 37 home runs and drove in 107 runs.