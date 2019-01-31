Marvin Bagley III Shines as Kings Rout Trae Young, Hawks

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Harry Giles scored 20 points in 21 minutes and Marvin Bagley III added 17 points and 12 boards as the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-113 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Trae Young contributed 23 points and eight assists for the 16-34 Hawks. The Kings improved to 26-25.

What's Next?

The Hawks will continue a seven-game road trip Friday against the Utah Jazz.

The Kings will play the second matchup of a six-game homestand on Saturday versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

