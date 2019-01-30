Cam Jordan: Browns Mistook Me for Jordan Cameron During 2011 NFL Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints gets introduced before the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

If you had to guess the one team that confused defensive end Cameron Jordan for tight end Jordan Cameron during the 2011 draft, you would've assumed it was the Cleveland Browns, right?

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Jordan recounted how he received a call from the Browns to inform him the team planned on selecting him. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the New Orleans Saints had already selected Jordan with the 24th overall pick:

Jordan quipped he would've been happy to collect two paychecks but had no desire to play in Cleveland.

Clearly the Browns were trying to contact Cameron, whom they selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. It's the kind of mistake you generally see from your friends in a fantasy sports league—not somebody in an NFL front-office role.

The anecdote will be added to the franchise's long-running list of draft-day mishaps.

To Cleveland's credit, the team at least had a keen eye for talent. Jordan is a four-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2017.

