Brandin Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Special L.A. Rams Employee

Brandin Cooks and the L.A. Rams are making Super Bowl memories before the big game. The WR gifted team custodian Alfonso Garcia with two tickets to Super Bowl LII. Watch the video above for more about Cooks' Super surprise.


