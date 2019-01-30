Super Bowl Props: Brandin Cooks, Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Julian Edelman Odds

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

In last year's Super Bowl, wide receiver Brandin Cooks took a hit to the head in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game after making one catch for 23 yards for the New England Patriots, who traded him to the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round draft pick just two months later.

Now Cooks will try to make an impact for his third team in as many seasons in the NFL's biggest game once again as one of the betting favorites to score a touchdown for the Rams on the Super Bowl props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Cooks is tied with teammate Robert Woods as the +750 fourth choice (bet $100 to win $750) to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl 53, and they are also +450 to score first for Los Angeles behind running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson who are both listed at +300.

In addition, Cooks and Woods are each -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to score anytime in the game, sharing those odds with Julian Edelman of the Patriots.

As far as catches and receiving yards go, Cooks is second behind Woods on the Super Bowl 2019 prop bets for the Rams. The total on Cooks' catches is five compared to 5.5 for Woods while receiving yards are 70.5 for the former and 74.5 for the latter. New England head coach Bill Belichick has been marvelous at taking away his opponent's top offensive threat over the years, so betting the under on any of those receiving props might be smart.

On the flip side, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has smashed the Super Bowl passing yardage record each of the past two years. That is one reason why many have already bet over 300.5 passing yards for Super Bowl 53

Brady is the +125 favorite on the Super Bowl MVP odds to win that award for a fifth time with Los Angeles counterpart Jared Goff the +250 second choice. The total on Goff's passing yards is 289.5, a number he topped nine times during the regular season and once in the playoffs - in the NFC Championship Game.

Edelman missed last year's Super Bowl too due to a knee injury, so he figures to perform well Sunday in his return. His number for receiving yards is 84.5, and he finished with 87 two years ago in the big game when New England, the favorite on the Super Bowl odds 2019, edged the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. He ranks second all-time in postseason receptions.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week's top games.