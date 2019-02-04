Spring Training 2019: Way-Too-Early World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

0 of 30

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Now that the Super Bowl is over, the logical thing would be to preview Major League Baseball's spring training season.

Instead, how about something a little more fun? As in, let's assess each team's chances of winning the 2019 World Series.

We've conjured up championship odds for all 30 teams based on a variety of factors. Overall team strength is the big one. We also considered the ease or difficulty of each team's road to the postseason and how well-equipped it is for possible roster upgrades along the way.

We'll go in order from worst odds to best odds.