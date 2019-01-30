Joel Embiid: 'I Don't Get Disrespected. I Do the Disrespecting'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a fadeaway jumper in front of Tyson Chandler #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 121-105 win at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Joel Embiid hit two three-pointers on six attempts in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and after the game he told reporters he took exception to how his opponents defended him.

"I like shooting threes, but you're not going to disrespect me by giving me a lot of space," Embiid said. "In that situation, I'm going to shoot it. I'm Joel Embiid. I don't get disrespected. I do the disrespecting."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

