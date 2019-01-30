Harry How/Getty Images

Joel Embiid hit two three-pointers on six attempts in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and after the game he told reporters he took exception to how his opponents defended him.

"I like shooting threes, but you're not going to disrespect me by giving me a lot of space," Embiid said. "In that situation, I'm going to shoot it. I'm Joel Embiid. I don't get disrespected. I do the disrespecting."

