Stock Up and Stock Down for Becky Lynch and More After WWE SmackDown

Stock Up and Stock Down for Becky Lynch and More After WWE SmackDownJanuary 30, 2019
The January 29 episode of SmackDown Live looked to build on the momentum WWE created for itself coming out of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event Sunday.
With a surprise championship change and an appearance from The Man, the show accomplished that mission.
Becky Lynch kicked off the show, generating the type of reaction you'd expect for one of the top stars in the industry. From there, R-Truth shocked the world with the U.S. title victory no one saw coming.
But not everyone was as lucky as those two Superstars.
Two exports from the NXT brand had disappointing nights that were directly attributed to their booking.
Stock Up: Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch kicked off Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, establishing herself as the face of the blue brand. Her promo was short, sweet and featured The Man threatening to break Ronda Rousey's arm and take her title at WrestleMania.
The verbal exchange with Charlotte Flair, followed by the physical altercation, jump-started the show and continued to build Lynch's WrestleMania program, which is almost certain to involve Flair as well.
The brightest spot of Lynch's Tuesday came after the brawl as she was leaving the arena. Interviewer Kayla Braxton stopped the 2019 Royal Rumble winner and asked her about getting checked out by the medical staff.
Lynch shrugged it off, telling Braxton she wasn't going "on the shelf" again.
Following the frustration of being sidelined after having her face broken by Nia Jax last November, Lynch would rather fight through the pain and agony to make it to WrestleMania to fight for the women's title.
For a character who has drawn comparisons to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, her desire to absorb the pain and fight through it rather than miss out on a fight or championship opportunity is the most striking similarity and one that will endear her to fans.
Stock Down: Asuka
At the Royal Rumble, Asuka scored what might be her greatest victory to date on the main roster, tapping Becky Lynch out clean in the middle of the ring to successfully retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in what was the best match of the night.
On Tuesday, she was nowhere to be seen.
The creative team followed up on Asuka's win by not even featuring her on the show. Not in a promo. Not in a backstage vignette. No match.
Nothing.
The Empress of Tomorrow, who finally had momentum on her side, was left to cool down in a decision that will haunt WWE Creative the next time it needs her to be taken seriously.
It also immediately ruins the prestige of her SmackDown Women's Championship, which looked like one of the hottest titles in the company Sunday but suddenly was relegated to catering Tuesday.
Stock Up: R-Truth
Raise your hand if you ever thought R-Truth would hold a high-profile singles title again in his WWE career.
Put your hands down, liars.
Truth's longevity has been something to behold, as has his ability to get over new and ridiculous gimmicks. The latest, a Dance Party sensation with Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner Carmella, has earned him the attention of the writing team, which rewarded him Tuesday with a United States Championship win over Shinsuke Nakamura.
And a follow-up victory over Rusev immediately thereafter.
Truth has been part of some of the most stupid, ridiculous stories of the last 10 years but he has always managed to get over with audiences. He is a consummate entertainer and a veteran worker whose willingness to do anything has earned him yet another championship reign.
What he can do with it is the question.
For now, though, his stock is as high as it has been in five years or so thanks to an unexpectedly over gimmick and considerable popularity.
Stock Down: Rusev
Whereas Truth was rewarded Tuesday for being over, Rusev was apparently punished.
Again.
Rusev made an unlikely babyface turn late last year after the popularity of his Rusev Day gimmick exceeded even the loftiest of expectations, even receiving loud chants during matches he was not involved in.
When he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship on Christmas night, it looked like he was finally in line for the push fans had so wanted for him.
Then he lost the title to Nakamura on minimal build at the Royal Rumble and was defeated by new champion R-Truth—fresh of winning the title—on SmackDown.
Then, inexplicably, he turned heel by attacking Truth. Furthermore, he agreed to team with Nakamura for a match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He talked trash to Anderson and Gallows, whose only issue with him was his treatment of the new champion.
It was confusing booking for a character who had fans so firmly on his side just a month ago.