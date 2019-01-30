Stock Up and Stock Down for Becky Lynch and More After WWE SmackDown

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The January 29 episode of SmackDown Live looked to build on the momentum WWE created for itself coming out of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event Sunday.

With a surprise championship change and an appearance from The Man, the show accomplished that mission.

Becky Lynch kicked off the show, generating the type of reaction you'd expect for one of the top stars in the industry. From there, R-Truth shocked the world with the U.S. title victory no one saw coming.

But not everyone was as lucky as those two Superstars.

Two exports from the NXT brand had disappointing nights that were directly attributed to their booking.