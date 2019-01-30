Report: Hideo Itami Granted Release from WWE Contract After His Request

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Hideo Itami was reportedly released from WWE following his Tuesday night match on 205 Live.

According to PWInsider and Fightful (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Itami requested his release, which WWE granted.

Itami tweeted the following Tuesday night:

The Japanese Superstar lost a match to countryman Akira Tozawa on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live and was attacked by former ally Ariya Daivari afterward.

Several WWE Superstars responded to Itami's tweet on Wednesday morning, including Asuka, Cedric Alexander and Nikki Cross:

Prior to Tuesday's loss to Tozawa, Itami was part of a Fatal 4-Way match for the Cruiserweight Championship on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show against Buddy Murphy, Kalisto and Tozawa on Sunday.

Itami lost by pinfall in that match despite building up momentum with wins over Alexander, Kalisto and Tozawa prior to the pay-per-view.

The 37-year-old veteran signed with WWE in 2014 after enjoying success in Japan and as a member of Ring of Honor.

He debuted on NXT to much fanfare, but he was plagued by injuries and missed significant time with multiple shoulder ailments.

While Itami did face Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in 2017, he never won a title as part of WWE's developmental brand before getting called up in December 2017.

Itami made two appearances on Raw before moving to 205 Live on a full-time basis.

While Itami was often in title contention on 205 Live and had a number of entertaining matches, he was unable to capture the gold.

Due to Itami's impressive resume and experience competing both in the United States and abroad, he should have no shortage of options at his disposal with All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and any number of Japanese promotions likely being in the mix to sign him.

