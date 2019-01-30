Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Matt York/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz (29-22) will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-20) as small road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Jazz have won three in a row and nine of their last 10 games overall as well, while the Trail Blazers are trying to win three straight and six of seven.

NBA point spread: The Trail Blazers opened as one-point favorites; the total is at 218, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Jazz can cover the spread

Utah is playing its best stretch of basketball this year since last residing below the .500 mark at 20-21 on January 7. The team put together a season-high six-game winning streak prior to falling 109-104 at home to Portland on January 21 but has rebounded nicely heading into this rematch.

In the last meeting, Donovan Mitchell totaled a game-high 36 points for the Jazz while five of his teammates also scored in double figures.

Utah just needs to play better defensively after allowing its opponent to shoot 50 percent from the field (45-of-90), including 44.4 percent from three-point range (8-of-18).

Why the Trail Blazers can cover the spread

The lone loss for the Blazers in their last six games came versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 22. They failed to cover as four-point road underdogs at Oklahoma City but have gone a perfect 5-0 against the spread in their other five games over that period. That includes three wins decided by nine points or more, with the over cashing five times in six games.

In fact, Portland is averaging 120 points in its last six games while giving up 111.3 per game. CJ McCollum had his first career triple-double on Saturday in a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping them cover as 8.5-point home favorites despite leading scorer Damian Lillard sitting out to nurse injuries.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers NBA betting pick

Lillard should be back in the lineup for this game after he was one of only four Blazers to play the first 50 games of the season.

The 28-year-old had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the last meeting with the Jazz, who had won the previous head-to-head matchup at Portland 120-90 as two-point road underdogs on December 21.

While the road team has won two of the past three meetings straight up, bet on Portland to come through with its second straight series victory and cover the spread.

OddsShark computer pick: 117.0-110.9, Trail Blazers (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in 15 of Utah's last 23 games.

Portland is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Portland is 5-0 ATS in its last five games at home.

