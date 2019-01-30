Maurizio Sarri on Eden Hazard Future: 'If He Wants to Go, I Think He Has to Go'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri has left the door open for Eden Hazard to depart Chelsea, but he hopes the winger stays at the club as he "has the potential to be the best player in Europe."

The Belgium international has long been linked with Real Madrid and recently reiterated his desire "to explore something different after England," per France Football (h/t BBC Sport).

Hazard has also fielded some criticism from Sarri recently:

And the Italian manager again said there is room for improvement in the 28-year-old's game when asked about his future at Stamford Bridge, per Dominic Fifield in the Guardian:

"Eden is 28 so, if he wants to go, I think he has to go. I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay and improve. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe and, sometimes, he's happy with something less. It's my job to improve him and put him in a position to do his best. Sometimes that means I have to say something [critical] in the press to do that. It's normal. It's my job."

Hazard has netted 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 24 Premier League appearances in 2018-19.

If Real were to swoop for him in the summer, it would not be a huge surprise as they have yet to adequately replace Cristiano Ronaldo in their front line since his departure to Juventus in the summer.

Hazard will also only have a year remaining on his Chelsea contract by the end of the season, so a number of top European clubs may sense an opportunity to snap the Belgian up in a cut-price deal.

Chelsea and Hazard will be back in action on Wednesday at Bournemouth.

They are in need of a victory as Arsenal have now moved level on points with them following their 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday:

The battle for the final top-four spot in the Premier League has become very tight recently as a result of Manchester United's excellent form.

The Red Devils dropped two points against Burnley on Tuesday, though, so Chelsea can open up a five-point gap to the sixth-placed Red Devils if they win against the Cherries.