Sean Dyche Talks Jesse Lingard, Added Time After Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Burnley manager Sean Dyche suggested Jesse Lingard went down too easily to earn the penalty that set up Manchester United's comeback at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils' eight-match winning run under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to an end against Dyche's Clarets, as United drew 2-2 at home to remain sixth in the Premier League, two points off the top four.

It could have been worse for the hosts, though, as they were trailing 2-0 until Paul Pogba converted a penalty in the 87th minute and Victor Lindelof equalised in the second minute of stoppage time.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Substitute Lingard won the spot-kick by falling to the ground in the box after Jeff Hendrick pulled him back by the shoulder.

Dyche said after the match he felt it was a soft penalty, and he also bemoaned the five minutes of stoppage time added by referee Jon Moss, per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler:

"I just don't like it when there's a touch on the shoulder and their legs don't work, but it's modern football. I'm not saying he does it all the time. But they're strong these lads and how come their legs don't work I don't know.

"I've no clue where five minutes came from. I asked the officials, but it came from somewhere. We just said [to the fourth official] there were no physios on the pitch. It's impossible it could be longer than three. Every minute counts. You just want a reason and there wasn't a reason.

"It's more the mentality it brings. Everyone believes when it's five minutes. 'Fergie time' as they used to call it. You could sense it. Everyone rises. I just don't know where it came from."

United's six league wins in a row under Solskjaer had seen them cut the gap to the top four from 11 points to just three.

It is now at two points after Tuesday's snatched draw, but Chelsea visit Bournemouth on Wednesday and can extend the gap to five:

It is a blow for United, as they were widely expected to beat Burnley, who are just four points above the relegation zone.

Solskjaer arguably got his tactics slightly wrong. Andreas Pereira was particularly disappointing in his first league start under the Norwegian, and Lingard should arguably have been sent on before the 63-minute mark:

However, Burnley deserve huge amounts of credit. They were clinical in taking their opportunities in front of goal and defended superbly until the dying minutes.